Commissioning Ceremony for Detachment 201: The Army’s Executive Innovation Corps

Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy A. George addresses the audience during a Detachment 201: The Army’s Executive Innovation Corps (EIC) commissioning ceremony in Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., June 13, 2025. U.S. Army Lt. Col. Kevin Weil is one of a group of four to receive commissions during the event. The Army’s EIC is an initiative that places top tech executives into uniformed service within the Army Reserve. Weil is an expert in artificial intelligence, scaling tech platforms, satellites, and geospatial technologies (U.S. Army photo by Leroy Council)