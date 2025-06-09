Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy A. George addresses the audience during a Detachment 201: The Army’s Executive Innovation Corps (EIC) commissioning ceremony in Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., June 13, 2025. U.S. Army Lt. Col. Kevin Weil is one of a group of four to receive commissions during the event. The Army’s EIC is an initiative that places top tech executives into uniformed service within the Army Reserve. Weil is an expert in artificial intelligence, scaling tech platforms, satellites, and geospatial technologies (U.S. Army photo by Leroy Council)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 18:34
|Photo ID:
|9111128
|VIRIN:
|250613-A-NZ457-2269
|Resolution:
|1620x1080
|Size:
|851.05 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commissioning Ceremony for Detachment 201: The Army’s Executive Innovation Corps [Image 7 of 7], by Leroy Council, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.