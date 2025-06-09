Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commissioning Ceremony for Detachment 201: The Army’s Executive Innovation Corps [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Commissioning Ceremony for Detachment 201: The Army’s Executive Innovation Corps

    UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Leroy Council 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy A. George addresses the audience during a Detachment 201: The Army’s Executive Innovation Corps (EIC) commissioning ceremony in Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., June 13, 2025. U.S. Army Lt. Col. Kevin Weil is one of a group of four to receive commissions during the event. The Army’s EIC is an initiative that places top tech executives into uniformed service within the Army Reserve. Weil is an expert in artificial intelligence, scaling tech platforms, satellites, and geospatial technologies (U.S. Army photo by Leroy Council)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 18:34
    Photo ID: 9111128
    VIRIN: 250613-A-NZ457-2269
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 851.05 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commissioning Ceremony for Detachment 201: The Army’s Executive Innovation Corps [Image 7 of 7], by Leroy Council, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commissioning Ceremony for Detachment 201: The Army’s Executive Innovation Corps
    Commissioning Ceremony for Detachment 201: The Army’s Executive Innovation Corps
    Commissioning Ceremony for Detachment 201: The Army’s Executive Innovation Corps
    Commissioning Ceremony for Detachment 201: The Army’s Executive Innovation Corps
    Commissioning Ceremony for Detachment 201: The Army’s Executive Innovation Corps
    Commissioning Ceremony for Detachment 201: The Army’s Executive Innovation Corps
    Commissioning Ceremony for Detachment 201: The Army’s Executive Innovation Corps

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EIC
    Detachment 201
    Executive Innovation Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download