Commissioning Ceremony for Detachment 201: The Army’s Executive Innovation Corps

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Shyam Sankar and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Kevin Weil recite the Oath of Office during a Detachment 201: The Army’s Executive Innovation Corps (EIC) commissioning ceremony in Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., June 13, 2025. The Army’s EIC is an initiative that places top tech executives into uniformed service within the Army Reserve. Sankar is an expert in artificial intelligence, data, enterprise software, and crisis response in commercial industry. Weil is an expert in artificial intelligence, scaling tech platforms, satellites, and geospatial technologies. They are two of a group of four to receive commissions during the event. (U.S. Army photo by Leroy Council)