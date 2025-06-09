Commissioning Ceremony for Detachment 201: The Army’s Executive Innovation Corps

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll speaks with newly-commissioned U.S. Army Lt. Col. Andrew Bosworth and his family during a Detachment 201: The Army’s Executive Innovation Corps (EIC) commissioning ceremony in Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., June 13, 2025. The Army’s EIC is an initiative that places top tech executives into uniformed service within the Army Reserve. Bosworth is an expert in artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality, internet technologies and robotics and is one of a group of four to receive his commission during the event. (U.S. Army photo by Leroy Council)