900th Contracting Battalion holds change of command ceremony

Col. Douglas N. Ralph, Commander 419th Contracting Support Brigade (center) stands at attention with Lt. Col. Jonathan G. Gardner and Lt. Col. Shawn A. Adkins during a change of command ceremony at Ft. Bragg NC on Jun 13, 2025. Gardner relinquished command of the 900th Contracting Battalion to Adkins. Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Phillips of the 900th CBn.