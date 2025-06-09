Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    900th Contracting Battalion holds change of command ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    900th Contracting Battalion holds change of command ceremony

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Sgt. Maj. Desmond Culler, Jr., 900th Contracting Battalion sergeant major, hands the unit colors to Lt. Col. Jonathan G. Gardner at a change of command ceremony held at Ft. Bragg, NC. Gardner relinquished command of the 900th Contracting Battalion to Lt. Col. Shawn A. Adkins. The ceremony was officiated by Col. Douglas N. Ralph, Commander 419th Contracting Support Brigade. Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Phillips of the 900th CBn.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 15:48
    Photo ID: 9110644
    VIRIN: 250613-D-WK488-3971
    Resolution: 2736x1824
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    AMC
    MICC
    Ft. Bragg
    900th CBn
    ACC 419th Contracting Brigade

