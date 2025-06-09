900th Contracting Battalion holds change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Maj. Desmond Culler, Jr., 900th Contracting Battalion sergeant major, hands the unit colors to Lt. Col. Jonathan G. Gardner at a change of command ceremony held at Ft. Bragg, NC. Gardner relinquished command of the 900th Contracting Battalion to Lt. Col. Shawn A. Adkins. The ceremony was officiated by Col. Douglas N. Ralph, Commander 419th Contracting Support Brigade. Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Phillips of the 900th CBn.