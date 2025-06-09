Lt. Col. Shawn A. Adkins gives his remarks where he assumed command of the 900th Contracting Battalion at a change of command ceremony held at Ft. Bragg, NC on Jun 13, 2025. Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Phillips of the 900th CBn.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 15:48
|Photo ID:
|9110645
|VIRIN:
|250613-D-WK488-4221
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|8.3 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 900th Contracting Battalion holds change of command ceremony [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
900th Contracting Battalion holds change of command ceremony
No keywords found.