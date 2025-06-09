Col. Douglas N. Ralph, Commander 419th Contracting Support Brigade speaks at the 900th Contracting Battalion change of command ceremony where Lt. Col. Jonathan G. Gardner relinquished command to Lt. Col. Shawn A. Adkins. The ceremony was held at Ft. Bragg, NC on Jun 13, 2025. Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Phillips of the 900th CBn.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 15:48
|Photo ID:
|9110643
|VIRIN:
|250613-D-WK488-2557
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|8.81 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 900th Contracting Battalion holds change of command ceremony [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
900th Contracting Battalion holds change of command ceremony
