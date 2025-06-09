Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    900th Contracting Battalion holds change of command ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    900th Contracting Battalion holds change of command ceremony

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Col. Douglas N. Ralph, Commander 419th Contracting Support Brigade speaks at the 900th Contracting Battalion change of command ceremony where Lt. Col. Jonathan G. Gardner relinquished command to Lt. Col. Shawn A. Adkins. The ceremony was held at Ft. Bragg, NC on Jun 13, 2025. Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Phillips of the 900th CBn.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 15:48
    Photo ID: 9110643
    VIRIN: 250613-D-WK488-2557
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 8.81 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
