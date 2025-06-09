900th Contracting Battalion holds change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Douglas N. Ralph, Commander 419th Contracting Support Brigade speaks at the 900th Contracting Battalion change of command ceremony where Lt. Col. Jonathan G. Gardner relinquished command to Lt. Col. Shawn A. Adkins. The ceremony was held at Ft. Bragg, NC on Jun 13, 2025. Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Phillips of the 900th CBn.