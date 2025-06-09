900th Contracting Battalion holds change of command ceremony

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Shawn A. Adkins gives his remarks where he assumed command of the 900th...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Shawn A. Adkins gives his remarks where he assumed command of the 900th Contracting Battalion at a change of command ceremony held at Ft. Bragg, NC on Jun 13, 2025. Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Phillips of the 900th CBn. see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, NC-The 900th Contracting Battalion held a change of command ceremony where Lt. Col. Jonathan G. Gardner relinquished command to Lt. Col. Shawn A. Adkins. Officiating over the ceremony was Col. Douglas N. Ralph, Commander 419th Contracting Support Brigade.



During Gardner’s tenure, the 900th CBn supported the Pacific Pathways exercise support in Thailand for Cobra Gold and Hanuman Guardian with $3.4M in contract support for 4,750 personnel in spring of 2025. Additionally, two Operation Inherent Resolve deployments and a U.S. European Command deployment. Their support included multiple Joint Readiness Training Center rotations per year with the 82nd Airborne Division and provided Caisson Support Team support in the National Capital Region to train soldier's, train horses, procure horses, procure training land, procure all supplies associated with horses and their mission.



In his remarks, Ralph commented on Gardner’s many accomplishments during his time leading the battalion. “John and his team did an amazing job navigating not only the acquisition side of the house and contracting piece, but also all the administration, and culture changes. Great job.”



Gardner was selected to attend the U.S. Air Force Air War College at Maxwell Air Force Base, Al, leaving command a year early to attend this prestigious institution. A native of Oxford, MS, he enlisted in the Army National Guard in 2000 and served with the 155th Armored Brigade as an M1 armor tank crew member. Gardner was commissioned as a 2nd Lt. in the Transportation Corps upon graduation from the University of Mississippi Army ROTC program in Dec 2004. He holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Mississippi, a Master of Science from Troy University, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Georgia. He is Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act certified professional in contracting, practitioner in program management, and is Lean Six Sigma Black Belt certified.



Adkins comes to the 900th from the Tulsa, Oklahoma District Contracting Office where he served as the Civil Works Branch Chief. He was raised in a military family but considers Colorado his home. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration - Finance from the University of Northern Colorado in 2006 and later obtained a Master’s degree in Information Technology Management from Webster University. He has deployed to Afghanistan supporting Operation Enduring Freedom and to Kuwait supporting Operation Inherent Resolve and the Base Operations and Security Support Service (K-BOSSS) contract.



“I am deeply honored to stand before you today as the incoming commander of the 900th Contracting Battalion. I want to first thank Lt. Col. Gardner for his exceptional leadership and dedication. The standard you've set, and the impact you've made on this formation, are evident and enduring,” said Adkins. He expressed the Army can continue to count on the battalion. “To our higher headquarters, partners, and supported units: You can count on our continued commitment to excellence, accountability, and service.”



Aligned under the 419th Contracting Support Brigade, the 900th Contracting Battalion is located at Fort Bragg, NC. The battalion delivers comprehensive contracting support and effective contracting solutions to mission and installation units to enhance warfighter capabilities and facilitate their ability to deploy worldwide in support of Large-Scale Combat Operation and Multi-Domain Operations.



About the MICC



Headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command consists of about 1,500 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. As part of its mission, MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitating training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.