9th ARS change of command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jason Pravitz, right, new 9th Air Refueling Squadron (ARS) commander, stands by to receive his first salute during a change of command ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 9, 2025. The 9th ARS ensures global reach for America by generating 24-hour-a-day strategic airlift and aerial-refueling missions that support U.S. and allied forces during contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)