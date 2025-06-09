Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    9th ARS change of command ceremony [Image 8 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    9th ARS change of command ceremony

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jason Pravitz, right, incoming 9th Air Refueling Squadron (ARS) commander, accepts command from Col. Justin Ballinger, 60th Operations Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 9, 2025. The 9th ARS ensures global reach for America by generating 24-hour-a-day strategic airlift and aerial-refueling missions that support U.S. and allied forces during contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 10:37
    Photo ID: 9109136
    VIRIN: 250609-F-OY799-1297
    Resolution: 6832x3843
    Size: 17.68 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9th ARS change of command ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    9th ARS change of command ceremony
    9th ARS change of command ceremony
    9th ARS change of command ceremony
    9th ARS change of command ceremony
    9th ARS change of command ceremony
    9th ARS change of command ceremony
    9th ARS change of command ceremony
    9th ARS change of command ceremony
    9th ARS change of command ceremony
    9th ARS change of command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    USAF
    change of command
    9 ARS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download