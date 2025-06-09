U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Andrew Baer, outgoing 9th Air Refueling Squadron (ARS) commander, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 9, 2025. The 9th ARS ensures global reach for America by generating 24-hour-a-day strategic airlift and aerial-refueling missions that support U.S. and allied forces during contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 10:37
|Photo ID:
|9109135
|VIRIN:
|250609-F-OY799-1260
|Resolution:
|6851x3854
|Size:
|14.22 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 9th ARS change of command ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.