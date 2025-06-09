9th ARS change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen, friends, family and guests gather for the 9th Air Refueling Squadron (ARS) change of command ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 9, 2025. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Andrew Baer relinquished command of the 9th ARS to Lt. Col. Jason Pravitz. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)