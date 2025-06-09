9th ARS change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Andrew Baer, outgoing 9th Air Refueling Squadron (ARS) commander, stands at attention for the reading of his meritorious service medal during a change of command ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 9, 2025. Baer relinquished command of the 9th ARS to Lt. Col. Jason Pravitz. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)