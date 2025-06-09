9th ARS change of command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Andrew Baer, outgoing 9th Air Refueling Squadron (ARS) commander, stands at attention for the reading of his meritorious service medal during a change of command ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 9, 2025. Baer relinquished command of the 9th ARS to Lt. Col. Jason Pravitz. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 10:37
|Photo ID:
|9109133
|VIRIN:
|250609-F-OY799-1205
|Resolution:
|7360x4140
|Size:
|17.54 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
