NYCRB Future Soldiers take oath during Army Birthday 250th reception

The American Bombshells celebrate the Army’s 250th Birthday with soldiers and Future Soldiers during a Queens Borough Hall reception in Queens, N.Y. on June 11, 2025. The event featured musical performances, an oath of enlistment ceremony, and resource fair. The reception is one of the weeklong U.S. Army NYC Recruiting Battalion hosted Army 250th Birthday NYC citywide celebrations.

(U.S. Army Photo By: Master Sgt. Gregory Williams/Released)