    NYCRB Future Soldiers take oath during Army Birthday 250th reception [Image 5 of 18]

    NYCRB Future Soldiers take oath during Army Birthday 250th reception

    QUEENS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Gregory Williams 

    353d Civil Affairs Command

    Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Jr. presents a proclamation to U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Rhodes, commander of the U.S. Army New York City Recruiting Battalion, commemorating the U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday during an Army 250th Birthday reception in Queens, N.Y. on June 11, 2025. The event featured musical performances, an oath of enlistment ceremony, and resource fair. The reception is one of the weeklong U.S. Army NYC Recruiting Battalion hosted Army 250th Birthday NYC citywide celebrations.
    (U.S. Army Photo By: Master Sgt. Gregory Williams/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 12:04
    Photo ID: 9106249
    VIRIN: 250611-A-BD830-1004
    Resolution: 5389x3444
    Size: 6.84 MB
    Location: QUEENS, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NYCRB Future Soldiers take oath during Army Birthday 250th reception [Image 18 of 18], by MSG Gregory Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAREC
    Future Soldiers
    ArmyNYC
    NYCRB
    Army250
    ArmyBirthday250

