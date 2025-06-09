NYCRB Future Soldiers take oath during Army Birthday 250th reception

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division Band perform a musical selection during a Queens Borough Hall Army 250th Birthday reception in Queens, N.Y. on June 11, 2025. The event featured musical performances, an oath of enlistment ceremony, and resource fair. The reception is one of the weeklong U.S. Army NYC Recruiting Battalion hosted Army 250th Birthday NYC citywide celebrations.

(U.S. Army Photo By: Master Sgt. Gregory Williams/Released)