NYCRB Future Soldiers take oath during Army Birthday 250th reception

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Jr. (right) and U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Rhodes, commander of the U.S. Army New York City Recruiting Battalion, (left) present a citation to a U.S. Army Future Soldier during an Army 250th Birthday reception in Queens, N.Y. on June 11, 2025. The event featured musical performances, an oath of enlistment ceremony, and resource fair. The reception is one of the weeklong U.S. Army NYC Recruiting Battalion hosted Army 250th Birthday NYC citywide celebrations.

(U.S. Army Photo By: Master Sgt. Gregory Williams/Released)