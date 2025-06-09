NYCRB Future Soldiers take oath during Army Birthday 250th reception

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army recruiters and Future Soldiers with U.S. Army New York City Recruiting Battalion take photos with one another during an Army 250th Birthday reception in Queens, N.Y. on June 11, 2025. The event featured musical performances, an oath of enlistment ceremony, and resource fair. The reception is one of the weeklong U.S. Army NYC Recruiting Battalion hosted Army 250th Birthday NYC citywide celebrations.

(U.S. Army Photo By: Master Sgt. Gregory Williams/Released)