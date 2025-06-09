Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    George Washington Conducts Small Boat Exercise [Image 10 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    George Washington Conducts Small Boat Exercise

    JAPAN

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Geoffrey Ottinger 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Launch/Recovery Equipment) 3rd Class Nicholas Cardamone, from Bishopville, Maryland, assigned to air department’s arresting gear and catapult division, readies for a practice rescue during a search and rescue exercise conducted by Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while the ship is moored pierside at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, June 5, 2025. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Geoffrey L. Ottinger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 07:14
    Photo ID: 9105536
    VIRIN: 250605-N-CU716-2494
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 4.88 MB
    Location: JP
    Hometown: BISHOPVILLE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, George Washington Conducts Small Boat Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Geoffrey Ottinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    George Washington Conducts Small Boat Exercise
    George Washington Conducts Small Boat Exercise
    George Washington Conducts Small Boat Exercise
    George Washington Conducts Small Boat Exercise
    George Washington Conducts Small Boat Exercise
    George Washington Conducts Small Boat Exercise
    George Washington Conducts Small Boat Exercise
    George Washington Conducts Small Boat Exercise
    George Washington Conducts Small Boat Exercise
    George Washington Conducts Small Boat Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN73
    Bishopville
    USSGW
    SearchAndRescue FDNF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download