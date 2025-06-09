George Washington Conducts Small Boat Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ernest Hightower, left, from Dallas, assigned to deck department, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Launch/Recovery Equipment) 3rd Class Nicholas Cardamone, middle, from Bishopville, Maryland, assigned to air department’s arresting gear and catapult gear and catapult division, and Religious Program Specialist Seaman Glen Adams, from Ocala, Florida, assigned to command religious ministries department, conduct training during a search and rescue exercise in a rigid-hull inflatable boat while Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) is moored pierside at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, June 5, 2025. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Geoffrey L. Ottinger)