Sailors perform a practice rescue during a search and rescue exercise from a rigid-hull inflatable boat while Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) is moored pierside at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, June 5, 2025. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Geoffrey L. Ottinger)
This work, George Washington Conducts Small Boat Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Geoffrey Ottinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.