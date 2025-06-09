George Washington Conducts Small Boat Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors perform a practice rescue during a search and rescue exercise from a rigid-hull inflatable boat while Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) is moored pierside at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, June 5, 2025. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Geoffrey L. Ottinger)