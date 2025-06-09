George Washington Conducts Small Boat Exercise

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Launch/Recovery Equipment) 3rd Class Nicholas Cardamone, from Bishopville, Maryland, assigned to air department’s arresting gear and catapult division, rescues a simulated survivor, Capt. Jason Tarrant, from Valdosta, Georgia, executive officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), during a search and rescue exercise from a rigid-hull inflatable boat while George Washington is moored pierside at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, June 5, 2025. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Geoffrey L. Ottinger)
