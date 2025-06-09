Disarming Barriers, Building Trust

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Air Self-Defense Force Tohoku explosive ordnance disposal (EOD)school students inspect equipment during a familiarization tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 11, 2025. The engagement offered a firsthand look at 35th Civil Engineer Squadron EOD capabilities, strengthening bilateral understanding and enhancing joint readiness in support of regional security efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)