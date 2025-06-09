Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Disarming Barriers, Building Trust [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Disarming Barriers, Building Trust

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Michael Overton, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team superintendent, discusses EOD training with Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) 1st Lt. Yuta Niimi, 4th Depot Maintenance Supply Division EOD technician, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 12, 2025. The engagement provided JASDF members a firsthand look at the 35th Fighter Wing EOD capabilities, strengthening bilateral understanding and enhancing joint preparedness in support of regional security efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 03:52
    Photo ID: 9105349
    VIRIN: 250611-F-NU460-1084
    Resolution: 7838x5225
    Size: 20.46 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Disarming Barriers, Building Trust [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Disarming Barriers, Building Trust
    Disarming Barriers, Building Trust
    Disarming Barriers, Building Trust
    Disarming Barriers, Building Trust
    Disarming Barriers, Building Trust

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    EOD
    Readiness
    35FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download