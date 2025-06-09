Disarming Barriers, Building Trust

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Michael Overton, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team superintendent, discusses EOD training with Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) 1st Lt. Yuta Niimi, 4th Depot Maintenance Supply Division EOD technician, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 12, 2025. The engagement provided JASDF members a firsthand look at the 35th Fighter Wing EOD capabilities, strengthening bilateral understanding and enhancing joint preparedness in support of regional security efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)