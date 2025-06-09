Disarming Barriers, Building Trust

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Benjamin Eagle, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team member, conducts a counter unexploded ordnance training demonstration for Japan Air Self-Defense Force Tohoku EOD school students at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 11, 2025. Precision measurements determine fuse types and internal configurations, guiding how technicians approach and disable military munitions or unexploded ordnance safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)
