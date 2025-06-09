Disarming Barriers, Building Trust

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Burhan Ali, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team member, shows an X-ray photo of a simulated explosive ordnance to Japan Air Self-Defense Force Tohoku EOD school students at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 11, 2025. Real-time diagnostics provide EOD teams with critical internal imagery, enabling safe threat assessment while reinforcing bilateral interoperability and advancing combined readiness across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)