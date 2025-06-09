Disarming Barriers, Building Trust

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Burhan Ali, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team member, shows an X-ray photo of a simulated explosive ordnance to Japan Air Self-Defense Force Tohoku EOD school students at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 11, 2025. Real-time diagnostics provide EOD teams with critical internal imagery, enabling safe threat assessment while reinforcing bilateral interoperability and advancing combined readiness across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 03:52
|Photo ID:
|9105352
|VIRIN:
|250611-F-NU460-1210
|Resolution:
|7959x5306
|Size:
|27.97 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
