MWR Free Concert - June 7, 2025

Concert goers sit back and enjoy country music classics performed by local artist Karalyn Woulas, from the band Karalyn and the Dawn Patrol. Nationally acclaimed recording country music artist Chase Bryant was the headliner for the free concert hosted by NOTU’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation as part of NOTU’s 75th anniversary celebration June 7. The concert was set outdoors near the USS Nathanael Greene submarine sail, across from the NOTU MWR Greenhouse. The concert was open to all Department of Defense ID card holders and their family members and friends.