MWR Free Concert - June 7, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Concert goers sit back and enjoy country music performed by Chase Bryant. Bryant was the headliner of a free concert hosted by NOTU’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation as part of NOTU’s 75th anniversary celebration June 7. The concert was set outdoors near the USS Nathanael Greene submarine sail, across from the NOTU MWR Greenhouse. The concert was open to all Department of Defense ID card holders and their family members and friends.