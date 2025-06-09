Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MWR Free Concert - June 7, 2025 [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MWR Free Concert - June 7, 2025

    UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Photo by Bob Hall 

    Naval Ordnance Test Unit

    Concert goers sit back and enjoy country music performed by Chase Bryant. Bryant was the headliner of a free concert hosted by NOTU’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation as part of NOTU’s 75th anniversary celebration June 7. The concert was set outdoors near the USS Nathanael Greene submarine sail, across from the NOTU MWR Greenhouse. The concert was open to all Department of Defense ID card holders and their family members and friends.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 12:30
    Photo ID: 9103300
    VIRIN: 250607-N-KD529-1136
    Resolution: 2392x1646
    Size: 622.25 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWR Free Concert - June 7, 2025 [Image 6 of 6], by Bob Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MWR Free Concert - June 7, 2025
    MWR Free Concert - June 7, 2025
    MWR Free Concert - June 7, 2025
    MWR Free Concert - June 7, 2025
    MWR Free Concert - June 7, 2025
    MWR Free Concert - June 7, 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NOTU celebrates its diamond anniversary on the Space Coast with a free concert

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NOTU
    NOTU75thAnniversary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download