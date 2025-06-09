Date Taken: 06.06.2025 Date Posted: 06.11.2025 12:30 Photo ID: 9103303 VIRIN: 250607-N-KD529-1109 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 2.51 MB Location: US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, MWR Free Concert - June 7, 2025 [Image 6 of 6], by Bob Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.