NOTU celebrates its diamond anniversary on the Space Coast with a free concert

Photo By Bob Hall | Concert goers sit back and enjoy country music performed by Chase Bryant. Bryant was...... read more read more Photo By Bob Hall | Concert goers sit back and enjoy country music performed by Chase Bryant. Bryant was the headliner of a free concert hosted by NOTU’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation as part of NOTU’s 75th anniversary celebration June 7. The concert was set outdoors near the USS Nathanael Greene submarine sail, across from the NOTU MWR Greenhouse. The concert was open to all Department of Defense ID card holders and their family members and friends. see less | View Image Page

The Naval Ordnance Test Unit celebrated 75 years since being established on June 1, 1950. To help celebrate this historic event, the NOTU Morale, Welfare, and Recreation department hosted a free country-music concert at Cape Canaveral Space Station, Florida.

This concert, which took place June 7 near the USS Nathanael Greene (SSBN 636) submarine sail, was similar to the concert featuring Thompson Square which NOTU MWR hosted last June as part of the Operation MWR summer concert series. This year’s concert featured the headlining act Chase Bryant, a nationally acclaimed recording country music artist. Bryant said he loves doing concerts like this to honor the sacrifices made by the active-duty military members and their families.

“I’m grateful for all they do and this is the least I can do to say ‘thank you,’” he added

To open for Bryant, Karalyn Woulas, from the local band Karalyn and the Dawn Patrol, took the stage to belt out some country classics. For Woulas, this was like a mini home coming as she was once an employee at NOTU herself.

When Bryant hit the stage, he said he was humbled to be asked to come play at the Navy’s 75th anniversary celebration for the Naval Ordnance Test Unit. He entertained those in attendance with some of his original songs as well as country classics.

NOTU MWR, whose mission is to provide high-quality, customer-focused programs and services that support resilience, retention, readiness, and overall quality of life to the military community here, hosted this concert as part of NOTU’s 75th anniversary.

On June 1, 1950, the Chief of Naval Operations established a naval unit, under an officer-in-charge, as a component of the U. S. Joint Long Range Proving Ground. This U.S. Naval Unit, Air Force Missile Test Center, was, at the time, under the operational control of Department of the Air Force and commanded by Air Force Maj. Gen. William Richardson; while military command and coordination control remained with CNO.

The mission of this unit was “to participate in the establishment, operation, and maintenance of the Long Range Proving Ground in furtherance of the National Guided Missile Program.” Later, in 1951, this mission changed to reflect the Air Force organization: “To provide for liaison with the Air Force, and limited participation in the operation and maintenance of the Air Force Missile Test Center (AFMTC) to the extent of available capabilities, in furtherance of the National Guided Missile Program.”

This Navy unit participated in early test activity for the Navy in such programs as the Army Jupiter missile and served in a liaison capacity between various naval activities and the AFMTC to provide range support for other project operations.

In 1956, the scope of Navy activity on the Atlantic Missile Range (ARM) had become a significant portion of total range use. Therefore, the naval unit was reorganized under a commanding officer and on June 1, 1956, it was designated the U. S. Naval Ordnance Test Unit (NOTU), Air Force Missile Test Center. Operational control of this command shifted to the Commandant, Sixth Naval District, unless otherwise directed by the CNO, and under the management control of the Bureau of Ordnance. This new command assigned project officers who insured the unit was heavily involved in early missile and rockets programs like Vanguard, Jupiter, and Triton.

Over the years, the mission of NOTU morphed, shifting away from space mission specific launches to missile testing to include testing missions for the fleet ballistic missile program.

Since the first Polaris flight-test vehicle firing on the then Atlantic Missile Range (now known as the Eastern Range) on Apr. 13, 1957, NOTU has been involved in more than 2,000 missile launches to include test flights of Polaris A1, A2, and A3 missile systems; Poseidon C3 missiles; Trident I C4 missiles; Trident II D5 and D5 Life Extension missiles, as well as a number of other missile systems. Most recently, NOTU participated in a test launch of the Navy’s Conventional Prompt Strike hypersonic missile system.

The NOTU of today continues the legacy of support to programs of national significance. The command is integral America’s strategic deterrence mission, supporting sustainment of the Trident II D5LE strategic weapons system currently deployed on Ohio-class SSBNs through end of service life in the 2040s.

Looking to the future, NOTU is directly supporting development, testing, and fleet introduction of the Trident II D5LE 2 missile system which will be deployed in the 2040s on the Navy’s newest ballistic missile submarine, the Columbia-class, currently in production.

NOTU exemplifies the dedication of America’s Navy. As the U.S. Navy celebrates 250 years of service to our nation, it will continue to remain where it matters, when it matters – operating at sea and ashore to deliver peace through strength. The Navy provides the nation with sea power and sea control needed to preserve the American way of life and ensure freedom, security and prosperity.

And NOTU has been and will continue to be a major contributor to the defense of the nation, ensuring the systems that provide peace through strength and strategic deterrence. NOTU is sure to continue this legacy of success and witness many more major milestones between now and its 100th year on the Space Coast in 2050.