Prepared to Lead, Rickover Naval Academy Class of 2025 Steps Forward with Purpose and Pride

A cadet steps forward into the next phase of their life—not with fanfare, but with the quiet confidence born of long preparation. As Capt. Labissiere, Commanding Officer, Navy Reserve Center, Great Lake, extends his hand, one chapter ends and another begins, carried by the strength of mentors, the faith of family, and the will to serve. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Jeffrey S. Gray)