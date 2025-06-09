Prepared to Lead, Rickover Naval Academy Class of 2025 Steps Forward with Purpose and Pride

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Valedictorian Jacob Purchla, son of Polish immigrants and student of perseverance, accepts the hand of Rear Adm. Smith, Deputy Director for Global Operations at U.S. Strategic Command, with humility and resolve. From a childhood of linguistic uncertainty to the threshold of Brown University, his story is not one of ease—but of effort, resilience, and quiet triumph. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Jeffrey S. Gray)