Prepared to Lead, Rickover Naval Academy Class of 2025 Steps Forward with Purpose and Pride

Capt. Christopher Labissiere, Commanding Officer, Navy Reserve Center, Great Lakes, drawing from a life of faith, command, and public service, delivers a message forged in the crucible of real leadership: that character is tested in silence, and resilience is built in the days no one sees. His words fall not as instruction, but as invitation—to live with purpose and lead with principle. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Jeffrey S. Gray)