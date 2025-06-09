Prepared to Lead, Rickover Naval Academy Class of 2025 Steps Forward with Purpose and Pride

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From the lectern, Rear Adm. Melvin Smith, Deputy Director for Global Operations at U.S. Strategic Command, speaks not just to achievement, but to calling—urging the Class of 2025 to meet an uncertain world not with fear, but with fire. His charge is clear: lead with integrity, serve with courage, and shape what others dare only to imagine. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Jeffrey S. Gray)