Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Prepared to Lead, Rickover Naval Academy Class of 2025 Steps Forward with Purpose and Pride [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Prepared to Lead, Rickover Naval Academy Class of 2025 Steps Forward with Purpose and Pride

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Cmdr. Jeffrey Gray 

    Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command

    From the lectern, Rear Adm. Melvin Smith, Deputy Director for Global Operations at U.S. Strategic Command, speaks not just to achievement, but to calling—urging the Class of 2025 to meet an uncertain world not with fear, but with fire. His charge is clear: lead with integrity, serve with courage, and shape what others dare only to imagine. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Jeffrey S. Gray)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 09:34
    Photo ID: 9102626
    VIRIN: 250602-N-SI684-6360
    Resolution: 5006x3337
    Size: 8.3 MB
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prepared to Lead, Rickover Naval Academy Class of 2025 Steps Forward with Purpose and Pride [Image 5 of 5], by CDR Jeffrey Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Prepared to Lead, Rickover Naval Academy Class of 2025 Steps Forward with Purpose and Pride
    Prepared to Lead, Rickover Naval Academy Class of 2025 Steps Forward with Purpose and Pride
    Prepared to Lead, Rickover Naval Academy Class of 2025 Steps Forward with Purpose and Pride
    Prepared to Lead, Rickover Naval Academy Class of 2025 Steps Forward with Purpose and Pride
    Prepared to Lead, Rickover Naval Academy Class of 2025 Steps Forward with Purpose and Pride

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Prepared to Lead, Rickover Naval Academy Class of 2025 Steps Forward with Purpose and Pride

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download