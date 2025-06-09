USS Essex ATTT Drill

Seaman Gabriel Ayalahargust, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), ascends a ladder well during an Anti-terrorism Training Team drill, June 3, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenyatta Headley)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 17:50
|Photo ID:
|9101108
|VIRIN:
|250603-N-IP019-2136
|Resolution:
|4520x3008
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
