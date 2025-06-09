USS Essex ATTT Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Seaman Gabriel Ayalahargust, left, Retail Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Tongol, both assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), simulate entering a space during a hostage situation in an Anti-terrorism Training Team drill, June 3, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Zach Warr)