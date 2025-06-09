Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS ESSEX ATTT Drill [Image 1 of 7]

    USS ESSEX ATTT Drill

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Zachary Warr 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Airman Pedro Schlesinger, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), participates in an Anti-terrorism Training Team drill, June 3, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Zach Warr)

