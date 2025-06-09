Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS ESSEX ATTT Drill [Image 5 of 7]

    USS ESSEX ATTT Drill

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Photo by Seaman Kenyatta Headley 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (handling) 3rd Class John Avena, left, Retail Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Tongo, center, Aviation Boatswain's Mate (handling) Airman Earl John Serondo assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), while conducting an Anti-terrorism Training Team drill, make entry into a room where two fellow sailors are roleplaying a hostage situation in which they are tasked with making contact with the aggressor, June 3, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenyatta Headley)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025
    Photo ID: 9101107
    VIRIN: 250603-N-IP019-2065
    Resolution: 4601x3062
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS ESSEX ATTT Drill [Image 7 of 7], by SN Kenyatta Headley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LHD 2
    Navy
    Amphibious
    Essex
    LHD

