USS Essex ATTT Drill

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (handling) 3rd Class John Avena, left, Retail Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Tongo, center, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (handling) Airman Earl John Serondo assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), while conducting an Anti-terrorism Training Team drill, make entry into a room where two fellow sailors are roleplaying a hostage situation in which they are tasked with making contact with the aggressor, June 3, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenyatta Headley)