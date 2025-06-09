USS Essex ATTT Drill

Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Tulley Belcourt, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), debriefs the Anti-terrorism Training Team after a drill, June 3, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Zach Warr)
|06.03.2025
|06.10.2025 17:50
|9101104
|250603-N-DR102-2041
|5003x2903
|1.96 MB
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|4
|0
