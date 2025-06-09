Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    170 Feet Down [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    170 Feet Down

    HUNTINGDON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    A Marine Diving Solutions diver enters Raystown Lake to begin the 170-foot descent to the dam's low-level outlet tunnel system. The specialized diving operation requires extensive safety protocols due to the extreme depth, which gives divers only about 25 minutes of work time before mandatory decompression. The underwater work involves removing old bulkheads and installing new trash racks as part of preparatory operations for the $25 million slide gate replacement project scheduled for completion in 2029. (Photo by Brian Glock, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 12:07
    Photo ID: 9099907
    VIRIN: 250515-A-A1420-1006
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.96 MB
    Location: HUNTINGDON, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170 Feet Down [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Out with the Old
    Out With The Old
    Out with the old
    Zero Tolerance for Risk
    170 Feet Down

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Raystown Dam Flood Gate Systems Enter Latest Phase of Comprehensive Rehabilitation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dam
    construction and infrastructure
    Raystown Lake
    Civil Works
    Dive and Salvage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download