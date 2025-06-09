170 Feet Down

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Marine Diving Solutions diver enters Raystown Lake to begin the 170-foot descent to the dam's low-level outlet tunnel system. The specialized diving operation requires extensive safety protocols due to the extreme depth, which gives divers only about 25 minutes of work time before mandatory decompression. The underwater work involves removing old bulkheads and installing new trash racks as part of preparatory operations for the $25 million slide gate replacement project scheduled for completion in 2029. (Photo by Brian Glock, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)