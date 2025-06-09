Zero Tolerance for Risk

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    A diver receives final safety checks from the team before descending 170 feet into Raystown Lake to work on the dam's low-level outlet tunnel system. Everyone aboard the work barge serves as a safety officer, reflecting the critical importance of safety protocols at these extreme depths. The team maintains a hyperbaric chamber on their barge because Raystown Lake sits 99 miles from the nearest treatment center, and divers undergo cognitive testing for up to 30 minutes after surfacing to detect problems from coming up too fast. Construction representative and dive safety coordinator Jeffrey Price, with 33 years of Corps experience, has maintained a zero safety incident record on the project. (Photo by Brian Glock, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

