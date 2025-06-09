Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Out with the old

    Out with the old

    HUNTINGDON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    An old trash rack is hoisted from Raystown Lake and lowered onto the work barge deck as part of ongoing underwater construction operations at the dam's low-level outlet tunnel system. The newly designed trash racks can be seen to the left of the old one being removed. Specialized diving contractors from Marine Diving Solutions are removing old bulkheads and trash racks 170 feet underwater before installing new components to protect the dam's intake systems. The work is part of a $25 million project to replace vertical steel slide gates and supporting infrastructure, with completion scheduled for 2029. (Photo by Brian Glock, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025
    Photo ID: 9099884
    VIRIN: 250515-A-A1420-1004
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: HUNTINGDON, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Raystown Dam Flood Gate Systems Enter Latest Phase of Comprehensive Rehabilitation

