Out with the old

An old trash rack is hoisted from Raystown Lake and lowered onto the work barge deck as part of ongoing underwater construction operations at the dam's low-level outlet tunnel system. The newly designed trash racks can be seen to the left of the old one being removed. Specialized diving contractors from Marine Diving Solutions are removing old bulkheads and trash racks 170 feet underwater before installing new components to protect the dam's intake systems. The work is part of a $25 million project to replace vertical steel slide gates and supporting infrastructure, with completion scheduled for 2029. (Photo by Brian Glock, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)