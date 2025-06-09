Raystown Dam Flood Gate Systems Enter Latest Phase of Comprehensive Rehabilitation

Courtesy Photo | A Marine Diving Solutions diver enters Raystown Lake to begin the 170-foot descent to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A Marine Diving Solutions diver enters Raystown Lake to begin the 170-foot descent to the dam's low-level outlet tunnel system. The specialized diving operation requires extensive safety protocols due to the extreme depth, which gives divers only about 25 minutes of work time before mandatory decompression. The underwater work involves removing old bulkheads and installing new trash racks as part of preparatory operations for the $25 million slide gate replacement project scheduled for completion in 2029. (Photo by Brian Glock, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers) see less | View Image Page

In May on Raystown Lake near Hesston, Pa., while visitors enjoyed recreational activities upstream, a diving operation was underway 170 feet below the surface where repairs continued to the 52-year-old structure that protects downstream communities along the Juniata and Susquehanna Rivers. It's the latest phase in a series of construction contracts improving the flood gate systems at the dam.

"This particular dive is one of the deepest ones that we've done in the district," said Jeffrey Price, a construction representative and dive safety coordinator for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District (USACE). "We're going to be right around 170 feet, which gives a hardhat diver about 25 minutes of work time before he has to come up and do decompression."

Elsewhere on the lake, head dam operator Brent Kelly was monitoring water releases of 14,500 cubic feet per second, the result of recent rainfall that raised the lake 2.5 feet, a reminder of the operational importance of the upgrades.

"Here at Raystown Dam, we have a watershed of about 936 square miles," Kelly explained during a break from operations on May 15. "If it rains in that area, it all ends up here at the dam, protecting people downstream."

Since 1972, that protection has prevented approximately $317 million in flood damages to communities like Huntingdon, Lewistown, and Mapleton.

Recent Success Sets Stage for Current Work

The current project builds on the success of a $12 million contract that rehabilitated the dam's two Tainter gates, the controls for most water releases, from 2019 to 2023. That project included strengthening the gates by welding in new steel members, replacing the trunnion pins that serve as the central pivot points, replacing the lifting hoists and their electronic control systems, and rehabilitating the electrical infrastructure.

These gates — each measuring 45 feet wide by 45 feet high — have managed flood waters since 1973. Tainter gates function with their curved faces bearing against incoming water, channeling all water pressure forces through a central pivot point that allows the gates to open and close despite controlling large volumes of water.

With this rehabilitation complete, the current project focuses on replacing vertical steel slide gates at the spillway between the Tainter gates, multiple vertical steel slide gates at the low-level outlet tunnel, and their respective machinery. The contract also includes concrete repairs at the spillway structure and in the tunnel that have conveyed water flows throughout the dam's years of service.

From Daily Maintenance to Major Construction

Large construction projects like the current gate work follow an approach that builds on continuous operational oversight. Day-to-day maintenance to keep Raystown Lake and dam facilities working is handled by Operations staff, like Operations Project Manager Allen Gwinn, while Maintenance Mechanic Foreman Justin Green manages maintenance staffing and work activities. At the dam, operators like Kelly perform maintenance alongside their operational duties.

In addition to maintenance that Raystown staff perform directly, they also prepare and administer contracts for maintenance and improvements. However, large construction contracts such as the current gate work operate differently. Engineers find these points of interest during regular inspections at the dams rather than following a predetermined schedule.

From Vision to Reality

Civil Works Project Manager Rick Dreistadt has seen how challenging it can be to turn dam repairs from concept into reality, a multi-year process requiring different types of engineers.

The effort begins by securing funding for design and construction (in the case of this years-long project: approximately $25 million), followed by design work by structural, mechanical, electrical and hydraulic engineers. After contracting teams award the construction contract, the construction phase proceeds with Construction Division watching over the work.

Alongside Dreistadt, Scott Ercolino manages the work as Construction Project Engineer while Brian Glock, Dam Infrastructure Technical Program Manager, makes sure the engineering work is completed correctly throughout design and construction.

"The people who designed and built the dam did a fantastic job, and we intend to follow in that tradition," Glock said. "There are technical challenges in a project like this, and we're focused on doing things right to support the public benefits Raystown provides: flood risk reduction, recreation, water quality, and hydropower generation. We're excited to update these systems for long-term reliability and provide technological improvements such as modern electronic gate controls."

But before any new gates can be installed, extensive preparatory work must be completed — work that requires some of the most specialized expertise in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' inventory.

Deep Water, High Stakes

This is where Jeffrey Price and his 33-year USACE experience come in. Price oversees dive safety on operations that push the limits of underwater construction work. On May 15, USACE teams were working at depths approaching 170 feet, among the deepest dives performed in the Baltimore District.

The diving operations focus on removing old bulkheads and installing new trash racks in support of the gate systems at the low-level outlet tunnel. These components protect the dam's intake systems while allowing water flow and must function reliably for decades underwater.

The depth of these components creates safety challenges. Because Raystown Lake sits 99 miles from the nearest treatment center, Price's team maintains a hyperbaric chamber on their work barge. Every diver undergoes monitoring, including cognitive testing for up to 30 minutes after surfacing to detect problems from coming up too fast.

"We have had zero safety issues," Price noted, a testament to decades of refined safety protocols and extensive training across the country.

Bringing Expertise from Across the Nation

The complexity of the work requires contractors like Marine Diving Solutions, based 1,500 miles away in Centennial, Colorado. Project manager Ian Stephens oversees the coordination of material orders, quality control, dive operations, and multiple subcontractors, all while meeting USACE specifications. The engineering design for the project was performed by a team of engineers from the USACE Portland District.

"Working on a project like this is challenging and important," Stephens said. "It's a large project with many components. No day's the same, and there's significant coordination required. You get to work with the experienced staff of the Army Corps, and they bring decades of expertise to the work."

The project timeline extends to 2029, but Stephens emphasizes that much of the work lies ahead. Current operations are preparatory, creating the conditions for eventual slide gate installation after new gates are fabricated at off-site manufacturing facilities over the next one-to-two years.

Mission Beyond Maintenance

Col. Francis Pera, Baltimore District Commander, emphasized that infrastructure rehabilitation at facilities like Raystown Dam represents a non-negotiable federal responsibility.

"Infrastructure like Raystown Dam amounts to a 50-plus year federal investment in flood protection that we cannot allow to deteriorate,” Pera said. “When equipment reaches the end of its design life, rehabilitation isn't optional. It's a public safety requirement. While we navigate current operational challenges, our commitment to flood protection and dam safety remains unwavering. The USACE mission extends beyond engineering — we maintain critical infrastructure that communities rely on for protection."

For dam operator Brent Kelly, the rehabilitation work represents both the continuity of a mission and preparation for future challenges. His role extends beyond Raystown through the National Power team, where he deploys to disaster zones from Guam to Puerto Rico to Kentucky, helping restore power after storms.

"That's an awesome question because that's why I have my job," Kelly said when asked about his motivation. "I love helping people, protecting people. Another part of my job is being part of the National Power team, where we go out and help other communities that end up without power after a major storm. That's part of my everyday living: just taking care of people."

The dedication visible in Kelly's daily presence at the dam, Price's safety protocols, and Stephens' commitment to the project reflects the ongoing USACE responsibility for infrastructure, even during challenging operational periods.

Looking Forward: Infrastructure for the Next Generation

As Raystown Lake continues reaching operational milestones measured in decades-long increments, the rehabilitation represents an investment in the next half-century of flood protection for Pennsylvania communities. The approach, from deep-water preparation work to eventual gate replacement, ensures that this infrastructure will continue protecting lives and property for generations to come.

As Kelly noted while watching the afternoon shift take over operations: "I think we've done our job over the last 51 years. And we're getting ready to do it for the next 50."



The Raystown Dam repair project is scheduled for completion in 2029 as part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' program to update aging dams.