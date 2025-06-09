Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A flyover of C-130Js from the 37th Airlift Squadron crosses the skies of Nègreville, France during a ceremony highlighted the sacrifices of the crew and paratroopers of a C-47 Skytrain that crashed during D-Day, June 3, 2025. (Photo by Capt. Lou Burton, 435th AGOW Public Affairs)