Col. Matthew Bartlett, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing commander (center) poses for a photo with French government officials and local community members before providing a speech during a ceremony highlighted the sacrifices of the crew and paratroopers of a C-47 Skytrain that crashed during D-Day, June 3, 2025. Bartlett, whose wing consists of over 1,400 personnel across 11 installations in Europe and the U.S., emphasized the importance of connecting with the courage and sacrifice of the D-Day generation. (Photo by Capt Lou Burton, 435th AGOW Public Affairs)