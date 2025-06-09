Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRANCE

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Capt. Lou Burton 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Col. Matthew Bartlett, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing commander (center) poses for a photo with French government officials and local community members before providing a speech during a ceremony highlighted the sacrifices of the crew and paratroopers of a C-47 Skytrain that crashed during D-Day, June 3, 2025. Bartlett, whose wing consists of over 1,400 personnel across 11 installations in Europe and the U.S., emphasized the importance of connecting with the courage and sacrifice of the D-Day generation. (Photo by Capt Lou Burton, 435th AGOW Public Affairs)

