Date Taken: 06.02.2025 Date Posted: 06.10.2025 04:27 Photo ID: 9099045 VIRIN: 250603-F-JG916-6232 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.5 MB Location: FR

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, DDAY 81 [Image 5 of 5], by Capt. Lou Burton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.