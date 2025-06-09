435 AGOW commander highlights courage of troops, civilians at D-Day 81st anniversary commemoration

NÉGREVILLE, FRANCE – During a ceremony commemorating the 81st anniversary of D-Day, Col. Matthew Bartlett, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing commander, based out of Ramstein Air Base, Germany, addressed a gathering of veterans, Allies, partners and local community members to honor the memory of those who served in the historic battle, June 3, 2025.



The ceremony highlighted the sacrifices of the crew and paratroopers of a C-47 Skytrain that crashed nearby on the night of June 5, 1944.



Bartlett, whose wing consists of over 1,400 personnel across 11 installations in Europe and the United States, emphasized the importance of connecting with D-Day history.



"We gather not merely to remember, but to connect – to forge an unbreakable link with the courage, the sacrifice, and the unwavering resolve that defined a generation," said Bartlett.



The C-47 was carrying paratroopers from Company F, 2nd Battalion, 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division. Piloted by 1st Lt. William Hitztaler, the aircraft was struck by anti-aircraft fire shortly after crossing the Cotentin Peninsula, killing Staff Sgt. Orlo Montgomery and Pvt. Charles Stout. The plane crashed near Négreville, scattering the surviving paratroopers, many of whom were subsequently killed or captured.



Despite the devastation, Bartlett highlighted the acts of courage and compassion displayed by local citizens who risked their lives to shelter and assist the stranded paratroopers. He also shared the story of paratrooper, 1st Lt. Walter Heisler, who was captured after the crash and spent the remainder of the war as a prisoner. Heisler returned to Normandy in 1999 to express his gratitude for the local people.



Col. Bartlett underscored the transformative power of unity and a common cause, as a valuable lesson in the fight for freedom, both then and now.



"D-Day demonstrated the lethality of combined arms, joint, and effectiveness of integrated, multinational operations," said Bartlett.



He emphasized that the United States, alongside its NATO Allies and European partners, remains committed to supporting a safe and stable region through interoperability and integrated warfare tactics.



"This is how we honor the legacy of those who fought for our freedoms – not through words, but through unwavering action and integrating with partners and Allies," said Bartlett.



He concluded by urging everyone to leave with a renewed sense of purpose, a deeper appreciation for freedom, and a steadfast commitment to defending it for future generations. He emphasized that honoring the sacrifices of D-Day veterans requires maintaining a high state of readiness and strengthening partnerships to ensure their legacy lives on.



Local government and community members also provided words of reflection and local children laid flowers around the memorial. The ceremony was a part of a larger commemoration of the 81st anniversary of D-Day spanning multiple locations, events, speakers and military services around the Normandy region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2025 Date Posted: 06.10.2025 07:46 Story ID: 500175 Location: FR Web Views: 19 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 435 AGOW commander highlights courage of troops, civilians at D-Day 81st anniversary commemoration, by Capt. Lou Burton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.