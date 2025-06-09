Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing march in a ceremony procession with local community members in Nègreville, France, June 3, 2025. The ceremony highlighted the sacrifices of the crew and paratroopers of C-47 Skytrain that crashed during D-Day. (Photo by Capt Lou Burton, 435th AGOW Public Affairs)