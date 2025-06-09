Recently modernized stationary and mobile targets at the Fort Hunter Liggett Multipurpose Range Complex May 2025. The top left target is a Stationary Armor Target simulating a parked tank. The cluster on the right simulates a group of Soldiers. The target on tracks is a Moving Armor target simulating a mobile tank.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 11:30
|Photo ID:
|9096929
|VIRIN:
|200605-A-A5038-1100
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|3.52 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Z8 Ribbon Cutting [Image 4 of 4], by Reynaldo Vellido, identified by DVIDS
$5.6 Million Multipurpose Range Complex (MPRC) Modernization Complete
