Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Z8 Ribbon Cutting [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Z8 Ribbon Cutting

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Reynaldo Vellido 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Recently modernized stationary and mobile targets at the Fort Hunter Liggett Multipurpose Range Complex May 2025. The top left target is a Stationary Armor Target simulating a parked tank. The cluster on the right simulates a group of Soldiers. The target on tracks is a Moving Armor target simulating a mobile tank.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 11:30
    Photo ID: 9096929
    VIRIN: 200605-A-A5038-1100
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Z8 Ribbon Cutting [Image 4 of 4], by Reynaldo Vellido, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Z8 Ribbon Cutting
    Z8 ribbon cutting
    Z8 ribbon cutting
    Z8 Ribbon Cutting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    $5.6 Million Multipurpose Range Complex (MPRC) Modernization Complete

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Army Reserve
    US Army
    modernization

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download